7 M&M working hunter ponies that flew to victory last show season

Not only are they easy to keep, low-maintenance (no plaiting, yay) and fun, natives can also be super athletic. Last show season we saw a host of mountain and moorland (M&M) ponies and their plucky jockeys take on some challenging working hunter tracks at shows up and down the country. With mammouth classes across each of the height sections, it takes talent, breed type and quality conformation as well as that all important show ring sparkle to win.

But which one of these seven stunning victors would you like to see in your stable?

1. Danny’s Pride

This Connemara and Amber Marnane qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in both plaited and M&M worker finals at Lincolnshire county show. The duo ended up being crowned 143cm working hunter pony of the year at the NEC in October.

2. Penstrumbly Calon Lan

Ellie Callwood rode the scopey Welsh section D — who was in his first season of working hunter classes — to victory at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

3. Chetwynd Jasper

The Countess of Shrewsbury’s Welsh section A stood Heritage restricted worker champion at the BSPS winter championships with producer Sarah Parker in the saddle.

4. Lahinch Teddy

At the New Forest and Hampshire county show Sharon Goodman’s roan gelding galloped to the M&M worker honours with Janine Paterson.

5. Tullaree Fear Bui

Emily Magowan started her 2019 season winning the Connemara working hunter pony championship at the Northern Ireland Festival, the same title they also netted at Balmoral later in the year.

6. Bronheulog Harvey

The prolific Welsh section B picked up a HOYS ticket at Staffordshire Country Festival in the 133cm section with Brooke Pickering. They ended up in second position in the final reckoning in October.

7. Lettergesh Bobby

Katie Bettison was at the helm when her grey gelding flew to a HOYS ticket as well as the section title at Monmouthshire.

(Do you think the structure of the M&M working hunter pony classes needs to change? Check out the showing special feature here)

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free