7 horsey things to do this Bank Holiday weekend

The final countdown is on to the late May Bank Holiday weekend (25-27 May 2019) and we think there’s no better way to spend it than surrounded by horses.

If this sounds like you, take a look at this range of competitions, events and shows you can head to as a spectator this weekend.

Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing



Date: 25-27 May

Venue: Keysoe, Bedford

Details: Ideally situated in a central location, the annual Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing is a great day out for all of the family. Keysoe offers great facilities to horses, riders and spectators alike, with a lovely café, great viewing areas and much more. This event boasts four classes from 70cm up to 1m, with the dressage taking place on Saturday, cross-country on Sunday and the nail-biting final showjumping phase on Monday. There is no entry charge for spectators, so come down and experience the fun and friendly atmosphere for yourself.

Find out more

Surrey County Show



Date: 27 May

Venue: Stoke Park, Guildford

Details: This county show has something for every member of the family to enjoy, from show horses and ponies, to livestock, food, top showjumping and even a motorcycle stunt team display.

Find out more

May Spectacular showjumping show

Date: 23-26 May

Venue: Bicton Arena, Devon

Details: This bumper four-day showjumping show, featuring a huge range of classes from young horses up to 1.40m. Food is served all day and the bar is open from 11am.

Find out more

Committee Cup Polo

Date: 24 and 26 May

Venue: Guards Polo Club, Windsor

Details: The Committee Cup is a popular, 8-goal tournament and spectators can expect to see some consistently good polo from players and their ponies throughout the competition.

Find out more

Premier League dressage

Date: 24-27 May

Venue: Somerford Park Farm, Cheshire

Details: This high-level dressage competition will include top competitors such as Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester. Classes range from advanced medium, ponies, young horses up to grand prix.

Find out more

Point-to-point

Date: 25 May

Venue: Dingley, Market Harborough

Details: This point-to-point provides a great day out for all the family, boasting seven exciting races with amazing viewing, tradestands, a bar and lots of fun things to do. Gates open at 11am, with the first race at 2pm.

Find out more

Houghton International Horse Trials

Date: 23-26 May

Venue: Houghton, Norfolk

Details: This international horse trials features some of the world’s top event riders and has classes from two-star up to four-star, plus lots of great tradestands too.

Find out more

