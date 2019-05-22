7 horsey things to do this Bank Holiday weekend

The final countdown is on to the late May Bank Holiday weekend (25-27 May 2019) and we think there’s no better way to spend it than surrounded by horses.
If this sounds like you, take a look at this range of competitions, events and shows you can head to as a spectator this weekend.
Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing
Date: 25-27 May
Venue: Keysoe, Bedford
Details: Ideally situated in a central location, the annual Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing is a great day out for all of the family. Keysoe offers great facilities to horses, riders and spectators alike, with a lovely café, great viewing areas and much more. This event boasts four classes from 70cm up to 1m, with the dressage taking place on Saturday, cross-country on Sunday and the nail-biting final showjumping phase on Monday. There is no entry charge for spectators, so come down and experience the fun and friendly atmosphere for yourself.
Find out more
Surrey County Show
Date: 27 May
Venue: Stoke Park, Guildford
Details: This county show has something for every member of the family to enjoy, from show horses and ponies, to livestock, food, top showjumping and even a motorcycle stunt team display.
Find out more
May Spectacular showjumping show
Date: 23-26 May
Venue: Bicton Arena, Devon
Details: This bumper four-day showjumping show, featuring a huge range of classes from young horses up to 1.40m. Food is served all day and the bar is open from 11am.
Find out more
Committee Cup Polo
Date: 24 and 26 May
Venue: Guards Polo Club, Windsor
Details: The Committee Cup is a popular, 8-goal tournament and spectators can expect to see some consistently good polo from players and their ponies throughout the competition.
Find out more
Premier League dressage
Date: 24-27 May
Venue: Somerford Park Farm, Cheshire
Details: This high-level dressage competition will include top competitors such as Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester. Classes range from advanced medium, ponies, young horses up to grand prix.
Find out more
Point-to-point
Date: 25 May
Venue: Dingley, Market Harborough
Details: This point-to-point provides a great day out for all the family, boasting seven exciting races with amazing viewing, tradestands, a bar and lots of fun things to do. Gates open at 11am, with the first race at 2pm.
Find out more
Houghton International Horse Trials
Date: 23-26 May
Venue: Houghton, Norfolk
Details: This international horse trials features some of the world’s top event riders and has classes from two-star up to four-star, plus lots of great tradestands too.
Find out more
