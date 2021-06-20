Welcome to horsey heaven: 27 stables, indoor and outdoor arenas, set in 19 acres…





When Covid restrictions allow, how about upping sticks and moving to this jaw-dropping facility in the heart of the Hamptons, and about two hours’ drive from New York city?

Campbell Stables, located south of the highway in Bridgehampton in the US, is a modern equestrian set-up, which was developed in 2015.

You will be 1.4 miles and less than a five minute drive from the Hampton Classic Horse Show facility, and in an area steeped in equestrianism.

It would be an ideal set-up to be used either privately or commercially.

You’re going to need incredibly deep pockets for this one as Campbell Stables is on the market with both Knight Frank and Douglas Elliman for £14,192,35.82. Let’s take a look around…

This property sits in approximately 16.5 acres, plus there is a 2.6-acre agricultural reserve lot too.

Upon arrival through the secure gates, the property features two meticulously manicured fields with the potential for polo.

There are an additional 14 paddocks, which are securely fenced. The property has 27 stables in total in a large barn, which incorporates wash bays too.

The indoor arena has an air-conditioned second-floor viewing lounge, which includes an entertaining space, plus a family room and private bath overlooking the outdoor all-weather, 15,000-square-foot arena.

Other amenities include two tack rooms, a veterinarian and managers’ offices, and staff housing.

