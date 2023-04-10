



Now for something a little bit different. 526 Lund Road is located 10 km from the town of Katikati, with incredible views across the Bay Of Plenty on New Zealand’s North Island. Live in splendid isolation at the top of a no exit road, 300m above sea level and 5km off the main highway, with proximity to urban amenities and school bus stops. Just over 5km from the coast, this property is 30 minutes from the city of Tauranga, 1hr45mins from the city of Hamilton and a two-and-a-half hour drive to the city of Auckland.

526 Lund Road is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for NZ$6m (approximately £3,019,320). Let’s take a look around…

Raise your stock or horses on approximately 20 hectares (49 acres) of post and rail and deer and wire fenced pasture, split over 15 paddocks.

There is also a new manége, plus you can run a business or house guests in over 400sqm of architecturally remodelled and historic farm sheds.

Above the coast and below the bush line of the forest park, this farm spreads across the foothills of the Kaimai Ranges.

A sealed drive weaves through the land past a complex of sheds and the new arena near the entrance to the home. There are a number of carbon credit qualified native trees and a stream flowing from the forest.

The contemporary glass and steel home enjoys elevation for a view of the Bay of Plenty coastline, Pacific Ocean and islands.

The north-facing frontage spans open plan living, an entertainer’s kitchen flanked by dining and living spaces, plus three bedrooms.

There are two full bathrooms, plus a toilet, all of which are bespoke.

In addition, there are utility and exercise rooms, plus an upstairs family room/home office.

The property includes a second residential title of just over one hectare, which shares the same view. You can also choose to live off grid thanks to concealed banks of solar panels and an underground power plant, which both have the capacity to power two large dwellings, plus the sheds.

