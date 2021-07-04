Follow in the footsteps of an Olympian at this jaw-dropping equestrian property, which could be yours…





Imagine living and training in the warmer climes of Florida, when Covid restrictions allow. Well, you could make the dream a reality, thanks to this equestrian property which has come up for sale in Wellington, Florida.

It has been the U.S base of an Olympic showjumper and other top names in the sport too, and has everything you could ever wish for, for both horses and humans.

You will be just two miles from Palm Beach International Equestrian Centre, less than five miles from Wellington Equestrian Centre, in the heart of Florida’s equestrian community.

The beach is only down the road, roughly 30 minutes’ drive from your front door and just 25 minutes away from Palm Beach International Airport. The city of Miami is 70 miles away.

2993 Appaloosa Trail is on the market with both Knight Frank and Douglas Elliman for £8,431,494.03 ($11,500,000). Let’s take a look around…

This European inspired estate sits in a total of 4.11 acres in Saddle Trail.

The equestrian facilities include 16 stables, which also incorporates a wash down area and tack room.

There is a large all-weather arena and a horsewalker, plus a lunge ring. There are plenty of well-fenced turnout paddocks too.

The property was fully renovated in 2015 and the main house has four bedrooms, each with en-suite baths and walk in wardrobes.

The master features a sitting area with fireplace overlooking the pool area, his and hers walk in wardrobes.

A marble master bathroom includes dual water closets with Toto smart toilets, free standing bathtub and a dual head shower.

It will be easy to keep in shape thanks to this home gym, and pool.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a private balcony overlooking the grounds. The main living space offers a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, private office with half bath and an open plan kitchen with island, Wolf six-burner gas range, built in coffee centre, and wall ovens. There is also a built-in dual Subzero refrigerator and freezer and a dual temperature wine refrigerator.

It would be an ideal set-up to be used either privately or commercially.

