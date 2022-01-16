Here comes the sun! Check out this incredible equestrian property in Florida, complete with 13 stables and an arena





As many of us are currently in the depths of winter, perhaps now is a good time to dream of moving to the sunnier climes of Florida? Well, feast your eyes on this place, which sits deep in the heart of horsey paradise on the other side of the pond near Palm Beach in Wellington.

You will be just a five minute walk from Palm Beach International Equestrian Centre, two miles from Wellington Equestrian Centre, in the heart of Florida’s equestrian community.

The beach is only down the road, roughly 30 minutes’ drive from your front door, with Palm Beach International Airport 25 minutes away and the city of Miami 70 miles away.

2617 Appaloosa Trail is on the market with Martha’s Properties for $4.39m (£3,196,819). Let’s take a look around…

This farm has 13 stables, which were built in 2016.

There are two tack rooms, a laundry room and an office.

The office overlooks a 60x30m outdoor arena.

There is plenty of parking and four post-and-rail paddocks.

The owner’s house includes a chef’s kitchen, office and dining area.

There is also a spacious wrap around outdoor entertainment area overlooking the stables and arena.

The main house has a large master suite and another bedroom too, plus two bathrooms.

There is also a guest house/groom’s accommodation, which features two bedrooms and a bathroom.

