21 simple pleasures all horse owners can relate to





Owning a horse can be stressful at times, and the busy life of an equestrian can sap much of your mental and physical energy on a daily basis. So it’s important to just sit back, take a deep breath and appreciate the little things in your manic horsey life that give you a lift from time to time.

Here are a few simple pleasures horse owners and riders will have experienced at some point. What would you add to this list?

1. Opening a brand new rug

2. Early summer mornings before the horse flies come out

3. The smell of hoof oil

4. A pile of full haynets

5. A fresh bed of shavings

6. When the lorry starts first time

7. Watching horses grooming each other in the field

8. Your horse’s whinny when he greets you

9. Perfect plaits or quarter marks

10. The shine of a freshly cleaned bridle

11. When the Swallow who nests in your horse’s stable hatches chicks

12. Looking back through old competition photos and videos

13. A fresh set of shiny (horse) shoes

14. A swept, empty yard

15. The sound of horses peacefully chomping on their hay (not a door kick to be heard!)

16. That first morning cup of tea when you’ve finished the yard

17. The smell of a new bag of chaff

18. A horse taking a polo out of your hand

19. Burying your head into your horse’s neck

20. That rewarding feeling after you’ve given your filthy horse a bath

21. When your trainer says you did something (you’ve been trying to nail for ages) well

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.