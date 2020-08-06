2019 showing nostalgia: best of August — Hickstead highlights, a hunter who feels like a Ferrari and a four-year-old takes a coveted supreme

While more and more shows are being added to the end of year calander, we’re still sad that the majority of our most loved showing fixtures have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With this in mind, H&H takes a look back at its August 2019 showing reports to bring you our favourite stories, best quotes, horses of the month and some judge’s comments…

Quotes that stuck…

“He has the best temperament for such a young stallion” — Chloe Chubb on Richard Jones’ homebred Moelview Prince Charlie, who won the novice ridden Welsh section B final and the section title at the National Welsh Championships.

“He’s so light on his feet for a big horse and feels like a Ferrari in a big ring” — Jo Jack on Anne Hebron and John Maude’s heavyweight Correnagh Cove, who was champion hunter at Stoneleigh (pictured above).

“I wanted a horse marked like a belted Galloway cow” — Rachel McCourt whose piebald gelding Master Of The Coin headed a strong maxi cob class at Ashbourne with Robert Walker.

Stories we loved…

Allister Hood pulled off his eighth Royal International (RIHS) supreme horse title at the end of July riding Lady Caroline Tyrrell’s cob Our Cashel Blue. Allister not only wowed the judges with the way he showed off the best manners and paces of his winning partner, but his entertaining and mesmerising display wowed the crowd, too, the pair earning a score of 29/30.

“I can’t describe what Blue has, or the feeling he gives me, but when that crowd applauds, he pricks his ears even more and says, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Allister.

Producer Will Chatley cleaned up at New Forest & Hampshire — his local county show — winning three HOYS tickets and a supreme title. The run began when he partnered Jane Andrew’s Connemara mare, Boyne Girl, to head a strong ridden qualifier before she then stood supreme overall native in-hand champion for the second year running (pictured above).

“This mare is very feminine and moves so well,” said supreme judge Ann Nicholls. “She is an excellent example of her breed.”

At the National Side Saddle Association championships, the Sir Lancelot concours d’elegance title went to Georgie Steele and her 16-year-old Colbeach Mark of Distinction (Barney). Barney had to undergo emergency colic surgery the previous winter.

“I really didn’t expect to be able to compete this season,” said Georgie. “But he came back into work in March and we took it very slowly so he could build up his core. This resuIt proves that although recovery can be incredibly frustrating and boring, putting the hours in pays off. I am so grateful to Jane Boswell at Liphook Equine Hospital, who saved his life.”

In the genes…

Stock by Rita Jennings’ pure-bred stallion Avanti Amorous Archie had their best-ever year at the Irish Draught Breed Show. After Lion King stood supreme in-hand, Floriann Gilston and her mother Charlotte’s Hawklands Argento Amore (Gento) landed the new McCourt 40th anniversary amateur title. In the progeny groups, two other Archie offspring triumphed — HM The Queen’s Tower Bridge and Rebecca James’ Eastons Endeavour — and the Chandlers’ lovely Rievaulx Abbey claimed the Mare of the Year award.

The horses we wanted in our stables…

Megan Cookson’s small hunter Louvaine Rooney returned home from the RIHS with the supreme amateur hunter and BSPS Pretty Polly supreme titles under their belt. A life-threatening bout of colic five years ago nearly put an end to Rooney’s showing career.

“We gave him another year off last season and he has come back better than ever with a fresh mind,” said Megan. “He has such show-ring presence and loves to work, and he never missed a beat all week.”

PJ and Sonya Casey’s Crown Star took the supreme hunter title at Dublin (pictured above); it was the second year in succession that PJ has won the coveted title riding a four-year-old.

“The champion was a beautifully proportioned heavyweight in great condition,” said co-judge Michelle Underwood. “He had natural paces and he was light over the ground, and he had a super-soft mouth and a lovely outlook.”

