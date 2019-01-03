19 amazing shots from London’s All The Queen’s Horses New Year’s Day parade

London enjoyed a big carnival atmosphere on New Year’s Day with the return of the annual parade celebrating Britain’s diverse multi-cultural capital including a unique equestrian element which has been included in the event since 2012; All The Queen’s Horses.

Showcasing colourful costumes, spectacular showmanship and bringing a distinct equestrian presence which the crowds loved, All The Queen’s Horses delivered entertainment and serious horsepower with more than 60 horses attending the event, which was this year based around the theme: London welcomes the world.

ATQH co-ordinator and founder Caroline Marsh said: “This year was probably our best parade to date, with everything working seamlessly. The crowds adore the horse section, and we get plenty of opportunities to meet and greet everyone along the route.”

The horses behaved immaculately including Midas, who was appearing for the first time in the parade as his owner, Jane Morgan explains: “This was our first year taking part in the parade; it’s like no experience you have ever had. It’s a mixture of feeling like a movie star as everyone is looking like you but at the same time you feel so small as the event is so big — it was so much fun. It’s only just sinking in what we did.

“As for Midas, he stood there head high, looked around as if to say ‘OK, this isn’t a show is it?’ But took it all in his stride, with his ears forward looking like he had done it all before. He enjoyed it all. I really cannot say how proud I am of this horse. He’s amazing.”

Let’s take a look at some of the equine stars who took part in 2019’s parade…

1. Traditional Indian costume and a traditional cob. Image by Jo Monck

2. Tulips & Colour. Photo by Equipassion UK

3. The British element of the Parade pose for a photo. Photo by Jo Monck

4. Photography by Andy Core

5. Photo by Jo Monck

6. Photo by Iva Hauptmannova

7. Patriotic Ponies. Image by Jo Monck

8. Midas taking everything in his stride on the parade. Photo by Jo Monck

9. Midas loving the limelight with Caroline Marsh. Photo by Equipassion UK

10. Midas ensuring the photographer gets his best side. Image by Jo Monck Photography

11. Mexico Section bring colour and fun to the parade. Photo by Jo Monck

12. Mexician Magic. Photo by Equipassion UK

13. Loving the crowds. Photo by Jo Monck

14. Image outside Buckingham Palace, courtesy of Susie Jennings

16. Image courtesy of Susie Jennings

17. Full Of Eastern Promise. Photo by Equipassion UK

18. Even ponies get to go big in costume. Photo by Jo Monck

19. Dutch Section. Photo by Jo Monck

The LNYDP is a free family event and has taken place every year since 1987 with All The Queen’s Horses participating since 2012. Around 500,000 spectators attend the event every year, and the route runs from Piccadilly near Green Park through Piccadilly Circus, Lower Regent Street, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall to Parliament Square.

