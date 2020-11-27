2 of the world’s greatest enjoy some downtime and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From virtually unrecognisable champions enjoying some downtime to an Olympic gold medallist getting his hands dirty, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Nick Skelton might be an Olympic gold medallist, but here he was cleaning out drains in the rain at the beginning of this week

National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey has a beautiful Cotswold backdrop in which to train



Otis Price looking after some pretty big names here as they enjoy their holidays

Who else has ancient boots they can’t let go of like Olympic dressage rider, Patrik Kittel?



The very special unofficial king of Haydock, Bristol De Mai, after taking his third Betfair Chase under Daryl Jacob last weekend

Classic Sandman, a former grand prix ride of Gareth Hughes, looks pretty chilled

We don’t think you can beat beautiful frosty mornings like this one



We’re really sorry, we can’t seem to go a week without having a Buttons update on this page — we’re pretty sure it’s a toy mouse, but it did take a minute to realise that it wasn’t real…



Multi-youth eventing medallist Sam Ecroyd keeps it real sharing the following — it’s reassuring to know that even the good riders can end up in this spot!



Stretch!



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





Do you recognise this pair? It’s so lovely to see Michael Jung’s superstars La Biosthetique Sam and FischerRocana, who between them have five five-stars wins and countless European and Olympic medals to their name, enjoying downtime aged 20 and 15 respectively



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits