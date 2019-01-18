2 future jockeys show off their skills and 11 other brilliant bits of horse social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some keen young wannabe jockeys to a last-second fall, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Just pipped on the line and this happens…

How incredible is this?

Sleepy head

Oops



Post-work roll



Six months pregnant and still looking like this…



When Scott Brash met Hello Sanctos’ mother



How sweet!



New career for Uthopia?



Congratulations!



Dartmoor through the ears of Mr Chunky — the dream

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We cannot stop laughing!



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.