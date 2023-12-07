A beautiful small estate with stables, pool, cinema and more, set in 24 acres





1505 Newport Road is in the town of Manheim, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania in the USA. Pennsylvania offers several options for competing, including the annual Devon Horse Show and plenty more across the full range of disciplines.

This property is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for $3.85m (approximately £3,062,675). Let’s take a look around…

1505 Newport Road is accessed via a tree-lined driveway.

There is a two-storey American barn with five stables, a tack room and a full bathroom downstairs and an event venue upstairs.

The property sits in a total of 24 acres. There is a pool, tennis court, an aerated pond and multiple outdoor entertainment areas.

Inside the main house, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus three partial bathrooms.

There is also an indoor basketball court, cinema room and staff/guest accommodation in a separate cabin.

