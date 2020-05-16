14 moments from the Virtual 5* Eventing Competition that we will never forget

Last weekend the NAF Virtual 5* Eventing Competition took place to raise funds for NHS charities for UK-based riders, or a charity that will benefit Covid-19 frontline medical staff in their own country if they are not British, and to also try to make up for the cancellation of Badminton Horse Trials.

Firstly entrants took part in a trot-up before commencing the dressage phase. Entrants’ tests, filmed in advance, were scored, after which riders took part in a series of challenges including apple-bobbing and putting duvets in cases, on cross-country day, finishing with a round of “showjumping”, on bicycles, on Sunday.

A stellar line-up of riders gave their all to raise over £170,000 so far, with an auction running for another two days, with lots including lessons with top riders and a year’s subscription to H&H magazine up for grabs.

Here we take a look back at some of the highlights from the competition, which featured some of the world’s top eventers, including William Fox-Pitt, Laura Collett and Gemma Tattersall…

Australia’s Warren Lamperd gets a confused look from his horse Silvia

Archie Smith-Maxwell on the ‘cross-country course’

Sebastian Cavaillion’s daughter gives Sarah d’Argouges a sponge down after their dressage

Laura Collett and London 52 looking very smart before their dressage test, which put them into the lead after the first phase

Tom Crisp limbers up before his cross-country round

Competition winners Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI

Emma Hyslop-Webb and Waldo III before their trot-up

Irish rider Fred Scala ready for any flash flooding with Everon Vivendi

Hector Payne making a great Boris Johnson with Dynasty

Germany’s Anna Siemer on the cross-country course…

…and showjumping on the final day…

…oh, and sporting a rather fetching wig at the trot-up too

Sebastian Cavaillion appears to have forgotten to get fully dressed at the trot-up

The USA’s Katherine Coleman makes a great Super Woman with her horse Global Ex

