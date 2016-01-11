13 great outings for you and your horse this week

If you’re looking for somewhere to compete or train with your horse this week no matter which corner of the country you’re in, here are some dates you need to put in your diary and enter online via Equo Events

Chilled out dressage in the north east

Venue: Sykehouse Arena, South Yorkshire

Type of event: Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 13 January

Details: Classes intro to elementary. Known as “stressless dressage”, this is a relaxed and informal evvironment for both horse and rider. It is ideal for novice or young horses and riders or simply a mid-week warm-up. Competition wear and plaiting are not necessary.

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Polish your dressage skills in the south west

Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, near Swindon

Type of event: Unaffiliated evening dressage

Date: 14 January

Details: Classes range from intro to elementary. The competition starts at 4pm.

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Posh trotting in the midlands

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Type of event: British Dressage

Date: 14 January

Details: Classes from prelim to Prix St George

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Friendly showjumping in the north

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Durham

Type of event: Unaffiliated evening showjumping

Date: 14 January

Details: Classes from clear round an 50cm to 1m

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Get your confidence jumping in South Yorkshire

Venue: Moorhouse Equestrian Centre, Doncaster

Type of event: Novice and nervous unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 15 January

Details: Starts at 6pm. Classes from clear round and 35cm to 65cm. This competition is specifically designed for less experienced riders (children and adults) and horses or ponies. Classes can be competed both on or off the lead rein and show dress is not necessary. There will be no fillers in any classes

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Go jumping in Norfolk

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Type of event: Cash jumping

Date: 16 January

Details: Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1.05m

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Go posh trotting in Yorkshire

Venue: Bishop Burton, Beverley

Type of event: British Dressage

Date: 16 January

Details: Classes include elementary, medium and advanced medium, both standard and freestyle

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Get jumping in Staffordshire

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Type of event: Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 16 January

Details: Open to juniors and seniors. Classes ranging from 65cm to 1.05m

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Practice cross-country in Cornwall

Venue: Hendra Paul Farm, Newquay

Type of event: Simulated cross-country training

Date: 16 January

Details: Heights range from 70cm to 1m over a variety of cross-country style fences in an arena

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Hone your eventing skills in the north

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Type of event: Arena eventing

Date: 17 January

Details: Classes from 80cm to 1.15m. The competition takes place in a 90mx30m all-weather arena. The first round is a track of showjumps followed on straightaway by a course of cross-country style fences. This is a British Eventing arena event qualifier to be held at Blair Castle International Horse Trials in August 2016

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Fun jumping in Yorkshire

Venue: Harrogate Riding Centre, North Yorkshire

Type of event: Unaffiliated, Trailblazer and BS Club showjumping

Date: 16 January

Details: Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Go showjumping in west Wales

Venue: Moor Farm Equestrian Centre, Pembrokeshire

Type of event: Open showjumping

Date: 17 January

Details: Classes from junior 40cm to senior 1.10m

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Jumping in West Sussex

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Type of event: Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 17 January

Details: Classes from 40cm to 90cm

Visit: Enter now with Equo