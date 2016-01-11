13 great outings for you and your horse this week

If you’re looking for somewhere to compete or train with your horse this week no matter which corner of the country you’re in, here are some dates you need to put in your diary and enter online via Equo Events
Chilled out dressage in the north east
Venue: Sykehouse Arena, South Yorkshire
Type of event: Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 13 January
Details: Classes intro to elementary. Known as “stressless dressage”, this is a relaxed and informal evvironment for both horse and rider. It is ideal for novice or young horses and riders or simply a mid-week warm-up. Competition wear and plaiting are not necessary.
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Polish your dressage skills in the south west
Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, near Swindon
Type of event: Unaffiliated evening dressage
Date: 14 January
Details: Classes range from intro to elementary. The competition starts at 4pm.
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Posh trotting in the midlands
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Type of event: British Dressage
Date: 14 January
Details: Classes from prelim to Prix St George
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Friendly showjumping in the north
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Durham
Type of event: Unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 14 January
Details: Classes from clear round an 50cm to 1m
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Get your confidence jumping in South Yorkshire
Venue: Moorhouse Equestrian Centre, Doncaster
Type of event: Novice and nervous unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 15 January
Details: Starts at 6pm. Classes from clear round and 35cm to 65cm. This competition is specifically designed for less experienced riders (children and adults) and horses or ponies. Classes can be competed both on or off the lead rein and show dress is not necessary. There will be no fillers in any classes
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Go jumping in Norfolk
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Type of event: Cash jumping
Date: 16 January
Details: Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1.05m
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Go posh trotting in Yorkshire
Venue: Bishop Burton, Beverley
Type of event: British Dressage
Date: 16 January
Details: Classes include elementary, medium and advanced medium, both standard and freestyle
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Get jumping in Staffordshire
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Type of event: Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 16 January
Details: Open to juniors and seniors. Classes ranging from 65cm to 1.05m
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Practice cross-country in Cornwall
Venue: Hendra Paul Farm, Newquay
Type of event: Simulated cross-country training
Date: 16 January
Details: Heights range from 70cm to 1m over a variety of cross-country style fences in an arena
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Hone your eventing skills in the north
Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth
Type of event: Arena eventing
Date: 17 January
Details: Classes from 80cm to 1.15m. The competition takes place in a 90mx30m all-weather arena. The first round is a track of showjumps followed on straightaway by a course of cross-country style fences. This is a British Eventing arena event qualifier to be held at Blair Castle International Horse Trials in August 2016
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Fun jumping in Yorkshire
Venue: Harrogate Riding Centre, North Yorkshire
Type of event: Unaffiliated, Trailblazer and BS Club showjumping
Date: 16 January
Details: Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Go showjumping in west Wales
Venue: Moor Farm Equestrian Centre, Pembrokeshire
Type of event: Open showjumping
Date: 17 January
Details: Classes from junior 40cm to senior 1.10m
Visit: Enter now with Equo
Jumping in West Sussex
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Type of event: Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 17 January
Details: Classes from 40cm to 90cm
Visit: Enter now with Equo