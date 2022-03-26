From Hoof Hearted to Onoitsmymothernlaw: 13 funny racehorse names





There are around 250,000 names on the current register in the UK with Weatherbys, which is the organisation responsible for processing racehorse names. There are some strict rules around naming a racehorse too but there are some that have slipped through the net, both in the UK and overseas to bring us some fantastically funny racehorse names.

ARRRRR

The racehorse that made every commentator sound like a pirate, and we loved it.

Passing Wind

Passing Wind won two of his races despite his flatulent name.

Hoof Hearted

One not to say quickly and repetitively… In 10 starts, the South African-based horse demonstrated little ability to perform on the track.

Ha Ha Ha

Another one to make commentators sound silly, but during Ha Ha Ha’s six-race career, he finished last twice and was pulled up on two other occasions.

Two In The Pink

A very funny racehorse name (and pretty rude too as a phrase championed by comedian Jimmy Carr). This Ralph Smith-trained horse won at Kempton Park in 2013.

Waikikamukau

This racehorse’s name, pronounced “Why kick a moo cow,” is a New Zealand expression that refers to a very remote place.

Mywifenosevrything/Thewifedoesntknow

These two horses are forever linked because of one race in 2010, when they ran against each other at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park. Mywifenosevrything beat Thewifedoesntknow in a classic call.

Onoitsmymothernlaw

Can anyone relate to this one?! Onoitsmymothernlaw only had four career starts which included a win at Saratoga, and the race call included the commentary: “Onoitsmymothernlaw … won’t go away!”

Horsey McHorseface

This American racehorse was given his name after a ship in the UK was named Boaty McBoatface following a public poll.

Stopchargingmaria/Stopshoppingmaria/Stopspendingmaria

These horses were all owned by Mike Repole, who made his fortune as the co-founder of Glaceau, which was sold to Coca-Cola for $4.1 billion in 2007. However, despite his wealth, Mike is apparently not keen on the spending habits of his wife, Maria. He named several horses in this vein, and actually Stopchargingmaria won more than $3m during her career.

