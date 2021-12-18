Feeling festive? Here are the ‘12 Days of Horse-mas’





The “12 Days of Christmas” is a classic, the story of a lover giving an increasingly bizarre set of Christmas gifts to his girlfriend, presumably intended to woo her, but almost certainly just irritating her.

It never says what she does with the 10 lords a-leaping and 11 pipers piping and so on — no doubt stashed them in a cupboard somewhere so she could fob them off on a work colleague in next year’s Secret Santa. Anyway, let’s just imagine what your true love — your horse, of course — would give to you if he were in this Christmas Casanova’s shoes….

On the first day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

A cow kick and a sore knee.

On the second day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the third day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the fourth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the fifth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the sixth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the seventh day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Seven bucks a-broncing

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Eight snorts a-napping

Seven bucks a-broncing

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the ninth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Nine spreads a-leaping

Eight snorts a-napping

Seven bucks a-broncing

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the tenth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Ten miles of hacking

Nine spreads a-leaping

Eight snorts a-napping

Seven bucks a-broncing

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Eleven stunning shoulder-ins

Ten miles of hacking

Nine spreads a-leaping

Eight snorts a-napping

Seven bucks a-broncing

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my horse gave to me

Twelve perfect piaffes

Eleven stunning shoulder-ins

Ten miles of hacking

Nine spreads a-leaping

Eight snorts a-napping

Seven bucks a-broncing

Six hours a-loading

Five purple bruises

A four figure vet bill

Three silly spooks

Two torn rugs

And a cow kick and a sore knee.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.