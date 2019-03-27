11 dogs proving canines can also be great grooms

You may have seen a Facebook post recently showing Charlotte Dujardin’s rescue dog Jingles leading Valegro into his stable (see below). This got us thinking about whether there were any other helpful canines out there, and the answer was a definite yes…

N.B: Please be patient while waiting for videos to load

Kate Welch — “May I introduce Murphy — he’s a rising four-year-old Labrador x Working Cocker who I adopted at a year old after his previous family rejected him as an unsuitable (and supposedly aggressive) family pet. Not only is he a wonderful and very loving companion, but he loves to help out around my livery yard. He mostly just accompanies/supervises me while I’m schooling, teaching or working in the fields, but one of his favourite tasks is taking one or two of my more obliging horses out to their fields.”

Alice Moore — “This is my dog Asher leading Arctic Soul in from the field when I worked for Gemma Tattersall.”

Bex Sadgrove — “This is our farrier’s new apprentice! Seen here helping with Joker, an 18.3hh Shire.”

And finally, this is the ultimate canine yard helper!

