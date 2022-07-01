1 very cheeky foal and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a Hickstead Derby winner enjoying some time in the field to a set of very cute foals, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Winner of the 2022 Hickstead Derby Can Ya Makan enjoys some downtime after his victory

Thumbs up

Under the lights in Aachen

AP Mcoy’s daughter, Eve, looks like she has some sleepy horses on her hands

Nose to toes

Oh crikey!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Come on, mum!

