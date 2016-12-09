1 unrecognisable four-star eventer and 9 other bits of fantastic horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a snazzy clip to a pig riding dog, it all happened on social media this week.

Tweets of the week





Nice work



So this happened today 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Anna Ross (@annard123) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:53am PST

We have lift off!



Giant horse problems



When the view from the 3yr old makes rufus, who is 17hands, look small….. #need #longer #legs #giant #horse #equestrian A post shared by Lara Griffith (@laragriffithdressage) on Nov 11, 2016 at 5:32am PST

This is some office view



When it’s cold outside and your owner decides you need to be dressed accordingly



How sweet



William Fox-Pitt goes hunting for the fist time in a couple of years



When the yard pig comes in handy



Mulrys Error, the four-star ride of Ben Hobday, is virtually unrecognisble upon returning from his winter holidays



