1 unrecognisable four-star eventer and 9 other bits of fantastic horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a snazzy clip to a pig riding dog, it all happened on social media this week.

Tweets of the week

Nice work

So this happened today 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Anna Ross (@annard123) on

We have lift off!

Giant horse problems

When the view from the 3yr old makes rufus, who is 17hands, look small….. #need #longer #legs #giant #horse #equestrian

A post shared by Lara Griffith (@laragriffithdressage) on

This is some office view

When it’s cold outside and your owner decides you need to be dressed accordingly

Is anyone else cold this morning?! ❄ #burr #frostymorning #dogsofinsta #borderterriersofinstagram #showjumping #instafamous #horse #eventerturnedshowjumper #eventhorse #like4likes #like4like #Follow4Follow

A post shared by Lauren Shannon (@shannoneventing) on

How sweet

William Fox-Pitt goes hunting for the fist time in a couple of years

When the yard pig comes in handy

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

Mulrys Error, the four-star ride of Ben Hobday, is virtually unrecognisble upon returning from his winter holidays

