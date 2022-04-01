1 Shire foal enjoys some zoomies and 5 other great bits of horsey social media this week (plus some cracking April Fool’s posts)





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very chirpy Shire foal to some great horsey April Fool’s, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Who can relate this week?

Strap yourselves in for some Grand National schooling

If Carlsberg did eventing mothers…

What a spot

100% in sync

Plus here’s just a few of our favourite equestrian April Fool’s posts from earlier today…

Badminton going old school

Which type of horse is yours?

Delicious!

All blue, everything

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Weeeeeeee!

