{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

1 seat with a view and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) highlights to an unusual visitor, we saw it all on social media.

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Well this is something you don’t see every day while competing

    Gemma Tattersall’s HOYS dream comes true

    Whoopee!

    Just chillin’

    This was a bit of a shock

    Sit back and enjoy this

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    What a cool pair!

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...