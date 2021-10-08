1 seat with a view and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) highlights to an unusual visitor, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Well this is something you don’t see every day while competing

Gemma Tattersall’s HOYS dream comes true

Whoopee!

Just chillin’

This was a bit of a shock

Sit back and enjoy this

But our favourite social media post this week is…

What a cool pair!

You might also be interested in:

*Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.