1 incredibly snoozy foal and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing Cheltenham Festival moments to some horsey acrobatics, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
When you win the Cheltenham Gold Cup – take a bow, Rachael Blackmore
Strap yourselves in for a ride up the Cheltenham hill
Winner, winner
Just some of the many voices lost at Cheltenham
Team spirit
Very elegantly done…!
What an amazing thing to do
Don’t move a muscle!
Errrrm….?
But our favourite social media post this week is…
When you’re really, really asleep
