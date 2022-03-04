1 horse and a unicorn and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From battling against Storm Eunice to some very sweet foals, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Cat friend
Will this little one be a superstar like his mum?
A Star Is Born ⭐️ 🐎 Six time @cheltenhamraces hero QUEVEGA 🔴🔵 has welcomed a cracking full brother to this years…
Posted by
Irish National Stud on Thursday, March 3, 2022
When your Godfather is Harry Meade
Say cheese
Fly home from Dubai with the Billy horses
TGIF
Neo with his helium hind end….🤣
Posted by
EventStars Ltd on Sunday, February 27, 2022
Do a day’s riding with Tim Price
But our favourite social media post this week is…
When you just love your unicorn toy
HERCULES & his Unicorn 🦄 unmissable TV 😆 Owning a youngster here means you can enjoy watching them grow up before they learn to become racehorses…Interested in getting involved? A Lady Buttons niece or nephew is due in 2 weeks time. SHARES AVAILABLE ( 30 max in the Partnership) The Sire of the expected foal is ASCOT GOLD CUP WINNER ‘Order of St George’ , one of the classiest flat stayers in the last 20 years. Dam is UK ‘s Top Chasing / Hurdling mare Lady Buttons 1/2 sister, LADY WESTERNER. It’s just £100 deposit to secure a share & £400 upon safe arrival of a healthy foal. Set amounts listed each year going forwards so never any hidden extras even when in training. We aim to film the birth & all those first special moments in the paddock captured on video for owners. Private Facebook page already set up, YouTube channel and email group for regular updates. You won’t miss a thing and those who are involved in our first foal partnership say it’s one of the best decisions they ￼have ever made! Whether the foal makes a winning racehorse or not, you will have a whole journey to enjoy first with unlimited visits, group Owner days, and the pleasure of seeing them grow up. Some of our partnership owners live as far afield as America, there is no distance barrier to enjoying the service that we bring you￼ as a PKR Owner. Please email pippakirby@icloud.com for details & costs of how this ‘First Steps’ Pship works. WELCOME PACKS READY – a beautiful gift to give a partner too!
Posted by
Philip Kirby Racing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022
