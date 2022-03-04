{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

1 horse and a unicorn and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From battling against Storm Eunice to some very sweet foals, we saw it all on social media.

    Which is your favourite post?

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Cat friend

    Will this little one be a superstar like his mum?

    When your Godfather is Harry Meade

    Say cheese

    Fly home from Dubai with the Billy horses

    TGIF

    Do a day’s riding with Tim Price

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    When you just love your unicorn toy

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...