1 fruity foal plus 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an epic stag do to a seriously damaged umbrella, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Not long to go now!



Yeehaa



This team of showjumpers look like they’re having a whale of a time on a stag do



The moment Pippa Funnell was named BT Action Woman of the Year earlier this week



When you ride a winner at Cheltenham



Meet the Household Cavalry’s new drum horse



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Trainer Amy Murphy cheers on one of her horses at Warwick with vigour. Sadly her umbrella didn’t make it to the end of the race…



