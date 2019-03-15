1 crazy looking jump and 15 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From cross-country fence that will make you look twice to some magical Cheltenham Festival moments, it all happened on social media this week.

Don't miss the exciting competition on this weekly page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Muddy jockeys of the world unite



And again..!



Mulrys Error looking very happy



Loose horse(s)!



How sweet



How very helpful!



Throwback!



What?!

What an optical illusion the photographer created…

Something isn’t right here

Emma Rugman A fun day at Tweseldown Horse Trials. 50mph winds 💨and a loose horse charging across our dressage arena after dumping its jockey next door just made Clint’s day! Any excuse! We had one pole SJ where…

Now for the week of Cheltenham Festival fun, which started with this…

We hear you, Paul Nicholls

Former Burghley Young Event Horse competitor and now a Cheltenham Festival winner Beware The Bear, trained by Nicky Henderson, seen here enjoying some autumn hunting in his younger years

Archie McCoy admires his dad’s statue

What a great moment

https://www.facebook.com/racingitv/videos/254340785338203/

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

And this is what it means to the teams at home watching their horses win



