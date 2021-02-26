1 Carl Hester throwback and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some absolutely gorgeous foals to an incredibly kind dressage horse, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

This sort of video will never get old



How cute



Ooops

What a character



Piggy March’s World six-year-old champion Cooley Lancer has a visitor to his stable



We’re fans of ‘Dayzee’



The connections of Dashel Drasher weren’t bad at making up for the noise crowds would usually make when cheering him home to win at Ascot



Carl Hester way back when…



And our favourite social media post this week is…





Fair play, Hugh Morgan — you can read more about what happened here



