Top Brits in the mix for prestigious awards – vote now!





Newly crowned European champion Laura Collett and top groom Adam Short are in the running for the prestigious FEI Awards 2025.

Laura, who won individual gold on home soil with her own, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott’s London 52 at last month’s European Eventing Championships, is shortlisted for the Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete category.

She is joined on the shortlist by Belgium’s Justin Verboomen, whose stratospheric rise this summer earned him a pair of gold medals at the European Dressage Championships with Zonik Plus. European showjumping champion Richard Vogel, who won individual gold and led Germany to team bronze in Spain, and Dutch endurance European champion Marijke Visser are also shortlisted.

“Laura is a warrior. Her journey has been defined by resilience, overcoming life-threatening injury and the sport’s harshest lows,” states Laura’s nomination.

“Today, she stands as one of eventing’s most consistent performers, a role model, a rider of extreme talent and the consummate professional.”

Adam, groom to 2025 European individual eventing bronze medallists Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, is on the four-strong shortlist for the Cavalor FEI Best Groom category.

“The relationships he has created with horses, other grooms, athletes, support staff and many more, has shaped him into the person he is today,” states Adam’s nomination. “Adam discovered for himself that giving these amazing animals all the care and attention they need to be as happy as possible, allowing optimum performance, is his life’s mission.”

Steffi Wiegard, groom to dressage legend Isabell Werth; Oona Eerola, groom to Brazilian showjumper Yuri Mansur; and Sanne Melsen, who is groom to Belgian showjumper Gilles Thomas, are also shortlisted.

Winners are decided by a combination of judges’ vote (50%), and a public poll (50%) on Chinese social media platform WeChat, via the FEI website.

To vote and for more information on the finalists in all four categories – Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete, Longines FEI Rising Star, Cavalor FEI Best Groom, and FEI Inspire Award – visit fei.org/awards by 12 October.

Winners will be announced at the FEI Awards Gala, presented by Longines, in Hong Kong on 7 November.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now