



While the dressage phase kicked off soon after daybreak on Friday, the Pau Horse Trials cross-country times offer a more leisurely start on Saturday, 25 October.

The first competitor into the startbox will be three-horse rider Jonelle Price, aboard the Grape Syndicate’s Grappa Nera. They head out over Pierre Michelet’s 30-fence track at 12pm local time (11am British time). The 2022 Pau winner Grappa Nera is currently on a score of 34.3 in 36th, but only 8.7 penalties adrift of overnight leaders Bubby Upton and Cannavaro.

Riders will set off every 4min 30sec within the Pau Horse Trials cross-country times, with three slightly longer 9min breaks spread throughout the day. However, as the optimum time is 11min 6sec, there is scheduled to be a horse on course throughout the action, which is rounded off by Tim Price and Jarillo, who start at 4.07pm (3.07pm British time).

Pau Horse Trials: cross-country times for the top 12

=12th: Bubby Upton (GBR) and Cola, 30.3: 12.04pm (11.04am British time)

5th: Abigail Long (NZL) and Henton Audacious, 27.9: 1.25pm (12.25pm)

7th: Alex Hua Tian (CHN) and Chicko, 28.9: 1.39pm (12.39pm)

1st: Bubby Upton (GBR) and Cannavaro, 25.6: 1.57pm (12.57pm)

9th: Tim Price (NZL) and Happy Boy, 29.1: 2.01pm (1.01pm)

=2nd: Tom McEwen (GBR) and Brookfield Quality, 26.1: 2.42pm (1.42pm)

=12th: Selina Milnes (GBR) and Cooley Snapchat, 30.3: 3.04pm (2.04pm)

=2nd: Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class, 26.1: 3.22pm (2.22pm)

8th: Emily King (GBR) and Valmy Biats, 29: 3.36pm (2.36pm)

10th: Boyd Martin (USA) and Cooley Nutcracker, 29.9: 3.54pm (2.54pm)

=12th: Jonelle Price NZL) and Hiarado, 30.3: 3.58pm (2.58pm)

6th: Bubby Upton (GBR) and Its Cooley Time, 28.5: 4.03pm (3.03pm)

4th: Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo, 26.5: 4.07pm (3.07pm)

Riders’ views on Pau cross-country track

The general consensus is that this is a typical Michelet track, with several tricky distances inviting riders to attack over three strides or hold for four. While the dimensions are not overwhelming for this level, there are plenty of opportunities for glance-offs, with some technical lines through the combinations.

There are four water combinations, which seem to intensify in difficulty each time horses get their feet wet.

Plus, there’s a new fence with an enormous drop at 22ab, resembling Burghley’s leaf-pit, where riders have to keep enough control after slipping their reins completely to negotiate the narrow arrowhead on a curve afterwards.

“The drop looks massive!” said Tom McEwen, lying in equal second place on Brookfield Quality. “I think it looks bigger than the Leaf Pit, because you have more time there when you land.

“Pau is Pau, and there are similarities from other years, but if anyone became complacent because it’s similar in places that would be an error,” added Tom. “It’s a really nice first two minutes, then it gets twisty. And we know Pierre likes his positive distances, but it’s about being wise when to use them and not to.”

Emily King, lying eighth on Valmy Biats on 29, called it a “riders’ course”. She has the benefit of going out early on five-star debutant Jackpot (in 30th overnight), to give her some reconnaissance when it comes to riding her higher-placed horse. This is the first time she’s had two horses at this level.

“There are lots of different options at the combinations – you can go for an extra stride or take one out. It’s up to us to have a game plan, know what we’re doing with each horse, and give them the best chance of understanding. There are quite a few questions – and a lot of water.”

Yasmin Ingham, who is lying 21st with Rehy DJ on 31.2 after a couple of mistakes in the flying changes during their dressage test, said: “There’s plenty to jump on Saturday so it won’t be a dressage competition and I’m looking forward to the jumping phases. It’s a typical Pierre Michelet course – everything’s on very forward distances and there are some really strong five-star questions. You come here expecting technical tracks and that’s exactly what is out there on Saturday.”

Libby Seed, who produced an exciting personal best dressage test at this level with Heartbreaker Star Quality to sit in 15th, said: “There’s some really decent water and some sneaky fences where you can have a run-out. It’s a good track and hopefully it will suit her, but we’ll find out tomorrow.”

And five-star debutante Abigail Long, who produced a smashing test to lie in fifth on 27.9 with Henton Audacious, said: “We came here because we thought it would suit us both before tackling something more intimidating. There are definitely a couple of questions, but she’s capable of it all. It’s more about the distances and lines, she’ll jump anything as long as I get her in the right place.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also like to read…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now