The Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country times for the action on Saturday, 18 October have been released.
The five-star starts at 1.40pm local time (6.40pm British time), when three-horse rider Caroline Pamukcu on HSH Tolan King heads out of the start box. Caroline is also last to go at 3.45pm local time (8.45pm British time) on her Paris 2024 Olympic ride HSH Blake.
Maryland 5 Star cross-country times: sole British competitor
- Alex Bragg on Quindiva (GBR), 16th after dressage: 2.25pm local time (7.25pm British time)
Other Britain- and Europe-based riders
- Tayla Mason and Centennial (NZL), sixth after dressage: 2.55pm local time (7.55pm British time)
- Jonelle Price and Chilli’s Midnight Star (NZL), equal fourth after dressage: 3.20pm local time (8.20pm British time)
- Felix Vogg and Cartania (SUI), third after dressage: 3.25pm local time (8.25pm British time)
Ones to watch
- Boyd Martin and Luke 140 (USA), seventh after dressage: 1.45pm local time (6.45pm British time)
- Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (USA), 10th after dressage: 1.55pm local time (6.55pm British time)
- Caroline Pamukcu and She’s The One (USA), eighth after dressage: 2.40pm local time (7.40pm British time)
- Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL), first after dressage: 3.05pm local time (8.05pm British time)
- Mia Farley and Phelps (USA), ninth after dressage: 3.30pm local time (8.30pm British time)
- Boyd Martin and Commando 3 (USA), equal fourth after dressage: 3.35pm local time (8.35pm British time)
- Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake (USA), second after dressage: 3.45pm local time (8.45pm British time)
Maryland 5 Star cross-country times: full list
- All times and results for Maryland CCI5* competition, plus CCI3*-L and four- and five-year-old young event horse championships
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Maryland 5 Star and major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere in the world
‘Not the ride I wanted, but we got through’ – a tricky day for Britain’s sole campaigner in Maryland 5 Star dressage
‘I owe it to you guys that we made it here’ – rider who crowd-funded trip makes strong start in Maryland 5 Star dressage
New Zealand rider and star thoroughbred take control of Maryland 5 Star dressage with personal best score: ‘He was offering so much’
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round