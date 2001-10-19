BE calls for young riders

British Eventing is inviting young event riders to apply for places on future teams

British Eventing is calling for riders aged under-21 to apply for places in the British pony, junior and young rider teams.

Riders who would like to be considered for pony teams must be aged 13-16 years, riding ponies 148cm or under, and competing successfully at Area PC level. SAE for applications to Mrs D Keen, The Firs Farm, Corston, Malmesbury, Wiltshire SN16 1HA.

Junior teams and the junior regional novice programme are for riders in the year of their 15th birthday to 18 years old on grade II or III horses. Riders should be experienced at Open Intermediate level events. Please send an sae to the International Department, BE, NAC, Stoneleigh Park, Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 2RN.

For young rider teams, riders should be aged 18-21 and riding successfully at Advanced one-day events. Send an sae for an application form to David Merrett, Park House, Kingsford, Colchester, Essex CO2 0HT.

For more information on affiliated eventing visit www.britisheventing.co.uk