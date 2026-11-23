Two rescue ponies rehomed by television stars Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will feature on a BBC One show this week.

Redwings’ ponies Thumbelina, aged 19, and six-year-old Mermaid will appear in Stacey & Joe: In Too Deep, at 8pm tomorrow (24 November) in an episode called “Shetland Macaroni!”, having been rehomed by the couple in July.

Thumbelina was one of 100 equines rescued from Spindle Farm in Amersham in 2008. She was very nervous and underweight; her spine and ribs were “very visible even through her soiled and matted coat”. Mermaid was taken in by Redwings in 2004 when her owner asked for help because they were struggling to care for her.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Redwings communications manager Jude Palmer, who appears on the show, said Stacey and Joe got in touch this year to ask about rehoming.

“Being filmed for their new show was a lovely bonus for Redwings, as it’s fantastic coverage for us as a charity, but they were deemed suitable guardians because of the wonderful home they were able to provide Thumbelina and Mermaid,” said Jude, adding that the couple have help with the ponies’ daily care from Lianne Angliss of Hopefield Animal Sanctuary.

“The TV show didn’t document the whole process, but our rehoming staff made multiple visits behind the scenes to make sure their new home had everything the ponies needed, and we’ve been to see them several times since to say hello and see them settled in.

“Seeing the ponies become part of Stacey and Joe's family and being made such a fuss of has been such a thrill, they settled in brilliantly and it's wonderful to see them living their best life.”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guardians offer a permanent loan home to Redwings’ horses and ponies.

“Guardians are so important in helping us to maximise the number of horses, ponies, donkeys and mules our charity can help,” said Jude, adding that if anyone is interested in becoming a guardian they should contact the charity.

“Financially this has been a difficult year and we’re looking to rehome more horses as it eases the pressure on our sites.”