The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has launched a Christmas appeal to “help more disabled people experience the transformative power of horses”.

Rider Maddy Hill-Brown, 18, and coloured mare Aimee star in the charity’s “More than hello” film, celebrating “how that first connection can grow into friendship, belonging and new possibilities”.

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Maddy began riding aged four.

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“Since then, horses have become an important part of her life, giving her a place where she feels at home and opportunities to develop confidence, skills, independence and self-belief that extend far beyond the stable,” said an RDA spokesperson.

“With the encouragement and expertise of her coaches at RDA’s headquarters in Warwickshire, Maddy has progressed to riding independently, cantering, jumping, competing in dressage and qualifying for the national championships.”

Maddy said she feels like she is “at home” at the RDA and that riding is “the best part” of her week.

“Given that little bit of extra time and patience, children can achieve what they’re capable of doing, and Maddy is a brilliant example of that,” said Rachel, Maddy’s mother.

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Duncan, Maddy’s father, added: “She’s got something that she’s an expert in, and she believes in herself, so she can tell other people how brilliant it is.

“It’s empowered her and developed skills that are transferable to other aspects of life. It’s also improved her communication skills, including her speech clarity, and given Maddy an aspect of life that she can communicate confidently with others about, which is a real asset.”

The RDA has 4,000 people waiting for the chance to take part in its activities and the charity is calling on the equestrian community to donate or fundraise this Christmas “to help more people experience the benefits that Maddy has discovered”.

RDA director of fundraising Vicki Rowles said “what began with a simple hello has become so much more for Maddy”.

“With the right encouragement, expertise and support, we’ve seen what she’s capable of achieving,” said Ms Rowles.

“This Christmas, we’re asking the equestrian community to donate or fundraise to help us reach more disabled people. Your support helps train our volunteers, develop coaches, care for our horses and provide the specialist equipment behind every hello – and everything that can grow from it.”