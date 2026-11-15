A different type of horsepower: when a dressage stallion met a Porsche 911

This is the meeting of a Porsche 911 Targa 4S and a promising four-year-old dressage stallion, with his 18-year-old rider

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A dark bay stallion eating hay out of the open bonnet space of a dark green Porsche 911 Targa
(Image credit: Porsche Centre Sheffield)

It’s a different type of horse power…

This is the meeting of a Porsche 911 Targa 4S and Foxisle Stud’s promising four-year-old dressage stallion Foxisle Rolex, with his 18-year-old rider Olivia Constantine.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.