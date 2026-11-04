‘Legendary’ Household Cavalry horse who won thousands of fans for telling tourists to back off bows out after 13 years’ service

Ormonde, the Household Cavalry horse who made his feelings entirely clear to over-familiar tourists, has retired aged 18

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Two pictures of black gelding Ormonde, on duty with a soldier and at the Horse Trust
(Image credit: Gemma/Patch Photography)

A Household Cavalry horse who won hearts by making his feelings entirely clear to any tourist foolish enough to get too close to him on duty has bowed out after 13 years of service.

Ormonde, a black Irish Sport Horse who has won thousands of fans across the world as the regiments “most mischievous celebrity”, has retired aged 18 to spend the rest of his days at The Horse Trust.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.