‘Legendary’ Household Cavalry horse who won thousands of fans for telling tourists to back off bows out after 13 years’ service

A Household Cavalry horse who won hearts by making his feelings entirely clear to any tourist foolish enough to get too close to him on duty has bowed out after 13 years of service.

Ormonde, a black Irish Sport Horse who has won thousands of fans across the world as the regiments “most mischievous celebrity”, has retired aged 18 to spend the rest of his days at The Horse Trust.

“He’s opinionated, independent, a little mischievous and, if you’ve ever followed the King’s Life Guard on social media, probably rather familiar,” a Horse Trust spokesperson said.

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Ormonde, a 17hh gelding, joined the Household Cavalry in 2013 and soon became a familiar equine face.

“For more than a decade, Ormonde took part in the parades, ceremonies and duties of the Household Cavalry,” the spokesperson said. “He was involved in some of the nation’s most significant royal occasions, including the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the state opening of parliament, Trooping the Colour and the coronation of King Charles III. He was also part of the generation of horses to serve during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, including the period surrounding her funeral in 2022.”

Many London tourists will also be familiar with Ormonde, whose reactions to tourists who stood too close became famous. Videos of his moments on YouTube have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

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“His unmistakable personality soon made him a legend in his own right; his videos attracting enormous audiences and giving him a following that stretches far beyond the streets of London,” the spokesperson said.

“For his many admirers, spotting him in a video was always something to look forward to.

“Now, after more than a decade of service, his working days are behind him. No more ceremonial duties, no more standing to attention and no more busy days in the capital.

“Instead, Ormonde has a new role: professional retiree. And we think he might be rather good at it.”

Ormonde arrived at the Horse Trust in September, at the same time as some of his equine colleagues who had also retired. The spokesperson said he has settled in well, “forming a particularly close friendship with fellow retiree Quarterdeck, a former equine colleague from his working days”.

Lotte, a training groom at the charity, said he loves neck scratches and is always the first to approach the team.

Horse Trust CEO Jeanette Allen said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have the legendary Ormonde retire to us! Famed for nibbling tourists who got a bit too close to him at Horse Guards, we are very happy to report that he has behaved beautifully since his arrival here!"

The Horse Trust has set up a mailing list for fans who want to keep up with Ormonde in his new life.

“If you’ve followed his adventures at King’s Life Guard, cheered him on from afar or simply fallen for his unmistakable character, we'd love you to be part of his next chapter,” the spokesperson said.

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