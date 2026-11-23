Make money on your doorstep: an equestrian property with a multi-thousand-pound side hustle
Broadgate Farm is a 10-acre smallholding with two five-bedroom barn conversions and established income stream
When buying an equestrian property, there’s usually only one way the money goes – into a bottomless pit. Broadgate Farm bucks the trend in that it’s not only a recently converted barn conversion with extensive equestrian accommodation, but an additional dwelling provides an established income stream which generated more than £76,000 turnover last year.
The five-bedroom family home is centred around an open-plan kitchen and dining area, while a fun touch is a quirky, spiral staircase leading to a mezzanine library and reading space.
The income comes from a separate barn conversion, the Old Dairy, which is thriving as a holiday let business, thanks to a strong working relationship with a neighbouring wedding venue. It has five en-suite double bedrooms, underfloor heating and generous open-plan living space.
The outdoor areas have been developed to meet the needs of two draught horses as well as plenty of other livestock. All eight paddocks have field shelters, set in a total of 10 acres. There is planning permission for a full-sized manège.
The vendor – who purchased the property in 2014 with a vision to transform it from its rundown condition – says: “For me, Broadgate Farm has always been about much more than property. It’s about being a caretaker of the land, providing a home where my animals thrive, contributing to the local community and creating a way of life we genuinely enjoy.”
The property is situated on the edge of the village of East Markham, and is completely hidden from the road. A farm track provides access on to a bridlepath leading directly to the village.
- £1.425m
- Fine & Country Nottingham, 0115 982 2824
The main residence was converted to a home from a barn in 2020. At its heart is an open-plan kitchen and dining area – with underfloor heating.
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The livestock facilities have been developed with “animal welfare, ease of use and presentation in mind”.
The current owner has two draft horses, Swiss Valais Blacknose sheep, Royal Golden Guernsey goats, Highland cattle and rare-breed poultry, all of which have been kept and bred at Broadgate Farm.
The eight paddocks are of varying sizes, all post-and-railed and dog-proofed with stock wire and no barbed wire. Each paddock has a 12ft x 12ft mobile field shelter with rainwater harvested from the roofs.
There are six stables in total, including four extra-large.
- Acres 10
- Houses 2
- Bedrooms 10
- Bathrooms 8
- Total sq ft 5,800
- Stables 6
- Paddocks (with field shelters) 8
- House converted 2020
- Barn converted 2022
- £76,000 potential turnover
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Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.