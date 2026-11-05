There are those who like their country house – in this case an equestrian property – to feel like it’s rooted in centuries of tradition, and others who seek out bold, contemporary design. Harford Manor – currently for sale – is demonstrably the latter. It’s a striking and dramatic modern exterior with all the bells and whistles – inside and out – that anyone could want from a family home. You can even arrive by helicopter.

Highlights include a 14m dining hall opening onto a covered colonnade, and both a family kitchen and chef’s kitchen for entertaining large parties. To unwind, there’s a wellness area with pool, sauna and spa, plus a leisure building with gym, jacuzzi and a roof terrace.

There’s space for 10 horses – plus a groom – to live in splendour, too. An indoor school means you can escape the elements, while the property has direct access to the surrounding bridleway network.

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Modern engineering is discreetly integrated throughout, including ground source heating and cooling, and whole-house heat recovery (an efficient ventilation system ensuring fresh air).

And if it’s to your taste, you’re in luck – it’s for sale fully furnished.

Harford Manor, Forest Green Road, Holyport, Berkshire £35million

Harding Green, 0202 8187 8139

The stabling block (Image credit: Harding Green)

The property is well set up for horse lovers, with 10 stables, a tack room and an indoor manège – set in 40 acres.

Besides direct access to the local hacking network. Harford Manor is in the heart of Berkshire polo land, with Guards Polo Club and other polo facilities less than 10 miles away.

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The groom’s cottage has one bedroom, while there is also self-contained staff accommodation (three bedrooms) within the main house.

Tennis court (Image credit: Harding Green)

A spot of tennis? Play on this immaculate all-weather court, in a secluded position overlooked by the house – plus there’s a small, covered viewing post.

The indoor pool (Image credit: Harding Green)

You might want to relax and soothe your aching muscles after making the most of all the outdoor sports facilities at your fingertips. A separate leisure building houses the 12m indoor swimming pool.

The jacuzzi (Image credit: Harding Green)

The jacuzzi is part of the wellness suite, along with a gym and roof terrace overlooking the gardens and paddocks, so you can watch your horses while enjoying the bubbles. There is also a sauna.

The exterior of Harford Manor (Image credit: Harding Green)

The scale of Harford Manor is impressive. The main house is 1,884sqm, with a total internal area of 2,153sqm including roof terrace, balcony and garaging (for eight cars).

Dining room (Image credit: Harding Green)

Space to chill out (Image credit: Harding Green)

The ground floor is designed to “balance formal entertaining with everyday family life” – with rooms such as a 14m dining hall opening on to a covered colonnade, an orangery and a library and art gallery.

Harford Manor in numbers (Image credit: Harding Green) Acres: 40

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 10

Stables: 10



PLUS:

Indoor manège

Groom’s cottage

Helicopter pad

Indoor pool

Spa and sauna

Tennis court