Fancy living here? Inside the £35million dream home where horses and humans live the ultimate luxury lifestyle
Harford Manor is a Berkshire country estate where no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of luxury. It’s now on the market – and could be yours for a cool £35m
There are those who like their country house – in this case an equestrian property – to feel like it’s rooted in centuries of tradition, and others who seek out bold, contemporary design. Harford Manor – currently for sale – is demonstrably the latter. It’s a striking and dramatic modern exterior with all the bells and whistles – inside and out – that anyone could want from a family home. You can even arrive by helicopter.
Highlights include a 14m dining hall opening onto a covered colonnade, and both a family kitchen and chef’s kitchen for entertaining large parties. To unwind, there’s a wellness area with pool, sauna and spa, plus a leisure building with gym, jacuzzi and a roof terrace.
There’s space for 10 horses – plus a groom – to live in splendour, too. An indoor school means you can escape the elements, while the property has direct access to the surrounding bridleway network.
Modern engineering is discreetly integrated throughout, including ground source heating and cooling, and whole-house heat recovery (an efficient ventilation system ensuring fresh air).
And if it’s to your taste, you’re in luck – it’s for sale fully furnished.
- £35million
- Harding Green, 0202 8187 8139
The property is well set up for horse lovers, with 10 stables, a tack room and an indoor manège – set in 40 acres.
Besides direct access to the local hacking network. Harford Manor is in the heart of Berkshire polo land, with Guards Polo Club and other polo facilities less than 10 miles away.
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The groom’s cottage has one bedroom, while there is also self-contained staff accommodation (three bedrooms) within the main house.
A spot of tennis? Play on this immaculate all-weather court, in a secluded position overlooked by the house – plus there’s a small, covered viewing post.
You might want to relax and soothe your aching muscles after making the most of all the outdoor sports facilities at your fingertips. A separate leisure building houses the 12m indoor swimming pool.
The jacuzzi is part of the wellness suite, along with a gym and roof terrace overlooking the gardens and paddocks, so you can watch your horses while enjoying the bubbles. There is also a sauna.
The scale of Harford Manor is impressive. The main house is 1,884sqm, with a total internal area of 2,153sqm including roof terrace, balcony and garaging (for eight cars).
The ground floor is designed to “balance formal entertaining with everyday family life” – with rooms such as a 14m dining hall opening on to a covered colonnade, an orangery and a library and art gallery.
- Acres: 40
- Bedrooms: 9
- Bathrooms: 10
- Stables: 10
PLUS:
- Indoor manège
- Groom’s cottage
- Helicopter pad
- Indoor pool
- Spa and sauna
- Tennis court
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Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.