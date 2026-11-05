Fancy living here? Inside the £35million dream home where horses and humans live the ultimate luxury lifestyle

Harford Manor is a Berkshire country estate where no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of luxury. It’s now on the market – and could be yours for a cool £35m

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Modern equestrian property Harford Manor for sale
The architecture draws on contemporary design and technology, prioritising “comfort and experience”
(Image credit: Harding Green)

There are those who like their country house – in this case an equestrian property – to feel like it’s rooted in centuries of tradition, and others who seek out bold, contemporary design. Harford Manor – currently for sale – is demonstrably the latter. It’s a striking and dramatic modern exterior with all the bells and whistles – inside and out – that anyone could want from a family home. You can even arrive by helicopter.

Highlights include a 14m dining hall opening onto a covered colonnade, and both a family kitchen and chef’s kitchen for entertaining large parties. To unwind, there’s a wellness area with pool, sauna and spa, plus a leisure building with gym, jacuzzi and a roof terrace.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.