World number one thanks fans for ‘so much love’ as he shares health update on United Touch S

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Richard Vogel jumping United Touch S
Richard Vogel and United Touch S, pictured at the 2025 Europeans.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Reigning European champion United Touch S is “going in the right direction” after developing a serious infection last month.

The horse’s rider, Richard Vogel, shared a condition update on Sunday (8 November), following his World Cup win in Verona aboard Gangster Mondesir.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.