‘We know how much he means to people’: medal-winning stallion under close monitoring by top vets

United Touch S’s rider Richard Vogel has updated fans on his superstar’s condition

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Richard Vogel jumping United Touch S
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

European champion showjumper United Touch S is under top veterinary care as he has treatment for an infection.

Richard Vogel, who won individual European gold and team bronze last year for Germany with the superstar stallion, made an announcement on his condition yesterday (27 October).

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.