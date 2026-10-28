‘We know how much he means to people’: medal-winning stallion under close monitoring by top vets

European champion showjumper United Touch S is under top veterinary care as he has treatment for an infection.

Richard Vogel, who won individual European gold and team bronze last year for Germany with the superstar stallion, made an announcement on his condition yesterday (27 October).

“United is currently under veterinary care after developing an infection that requires ongoing treatment and close monitoring,” he said.

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“He is receiving the very best care, and we are working closely with our veterinary team to support his recovery in every way possible.

“At this stage, it is too early to determine the timeline for his recovery. United’s health and wellbeing are, and will remain, our absolute priority.”

Richard and the Untouched stallion represented Germany at the 2024 Olympics, then went on to be double European medallists a year later. They were also on the German team that won world gold on home turf in Aachen this summer.

Now 14, Julius-Peter Sinnack’s star played no small part in Richard’s rise to the top of the Longines FEI world showjumping rankings for the first time in September. In their time together, United Touch S and Richard have won five-star grands prix across the world, including the Rolex grands prix in Aachen and at the Dutch Masters this year, World Cup legs and the Nations Cup and Longines League of Nations finals.

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“We know how much United means to so many people around the world, and we are very grateful for the concern, support and understanding being shown for him,” Richard said.

“We will share a further update as soon as there is meaningful progress to report.”

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