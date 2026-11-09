Five-time Olympic US showjumper Laura Kraut has been inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame is part of the National Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, where “history meets horsepower and fearless women take center stage”. The museum is home to more than 5,000 artifacts, including saddles, boots, clothing and photographs from the hall of fame’s inductees.

“Through education, storytelling, and preservation, the museum brings to life the diverse experiences of cowgirls, ranchers, artists, activists, and pioneers whose contributions shape Western heritage and continue to inspire future generations,” said a museum spokesperson.

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Laura, 61, continues to shine on the world stage 34 years after she competed at her first Olympics, the 1992 Barcelona Games. This summer she helped the US team to fourth at the Aachen World Championships on Baloutine, and last month she and Tres Bien Z finished fourth individually at the Longines League of Nations Final.

Laura was inducted into the hall of fame on 5 November, along with Kentucky racehorse trainer Cherie De Vaux, mounted shooter Kenda Lenseigne, fashion designer Lela Rose, bootmaker Lisa Sorrell and the late physician and women’s rights advocate Dr Mary Edwards.

“An unforgettable moment to be inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame,” said Laura.

“What a tremendous honor to join this exclusive club of pioneering women of the American West. We are all united by a love of horses – and by refusing to listen to anyone who told us our dreams were beyond reach. Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate this very special occasion.”

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Over the decades more than 260 women have been inducted, “each one representing a unique story of grit and determination”. Laura is the second showjumper to be named in the hall of fame; she joins Olympic rider Kathy Kusner, who represented the US at the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics.