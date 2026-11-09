‘We are all united by a love of horses’: five-time Olympic showjumper joins Cowgirl Hall of Fame

The hall of fame is part of the National Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth, Texas

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Pictured US showjumper Laura Kraut and Baloutine at the 2026 Aachen World Championships.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Five-time Olympic US showjumper Laura Kraut has been inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame is part of the National Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, where “history meets horsepower and fearless women take center stage”. The museum is home to more than 5,000 artifacts, including saddles, boots, clothing and photographs from the hall of fame’s inductees.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.