‘An enduring figure in eventing history’: Medal-winning Irish horse celebrated in US hall of fame

Carawich joins his rider, the late Jim Wofford, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2003

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Pictured Jim Wofford and Carawich at the 1980 Alternate Olympics, Fontainebleau
(Image credit: Future)

Irish Sport Horse Carawich, known for his partnership with the late Jim Wofford, has been inducted into the United States Eventing Association (USEA) hall of fame.

Carawich joins Jim, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2003. The pair were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 1978 World Championships and won individual silver at the 1980 Alternate Olympics in Fontainebleau.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.