‘An enduring figure in eventing history’: Medal-winning Irish horse celebrated in US hall of fame

Irish Sport Horse Carawich, known for his partnership with the late Jim Wofford, has been inducted into the United States Eventing Association (USEA) hall of fame.

Carawich joins Jim, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2003. The pair were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 1978 World Championships and won individual silver at the 1980 Alternate Olympics in Fontainebleau.

“Induction into the hall of fame is the highest honour awarded within the sport of eventing in the United States. Those invited to join have truly made a difference in the sport,” said a USEA spokesperson.

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Carawich was formerly ridden by Aly Pattinson and in a previous H&H interview Jim, who died in 2023 aged 78, said he first saw the gelding at Badminton in 1977.

“I was standing in the courtyard of the stables at the first horse inspection with Lars Sederholm – who was a long-time mentor, coach and friend – when this lovely mealy-nosed brown horse came walking towards me,” he said.

“The horse stopped, turned his head and looked right at me. It felt like minutes, though it was probably only 30 seconds. His groom tugged at the shank to get him to move on, but he just kept looking at me. The hairs stood up on the back of my neck.”

In December that year Carawich came up for sale, and Jim bought him untried. The following year they were selected for the World Championships, whey they won team bronze and finished 10th individually.

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In 1979 the pair finished fourth at Badminton. In 1980 they won individual silver at the Alternate Olympics in Fontainebleau, a substitute for the boycotted Moscow Olympics, having tackled a long and tough cross-country course.

In another previous interview, Jim recalled that he was worried ahead of the cross-country because Carawich had not picked up the bridle on the roads and tracks, but his concerns were dispelled as he was given a leg-up to start.

“The horse cleared the vet box, running sideways, yanking the lead-rein out of the groom’s hand,” said Jim. “I was almost laughing going to the first fence as I realised he’d learnt to save himself for cross-country.”

Jim and Carawich enjoyed further success when they won the Kentucky Three-Day Event in 1981. Carawich later sustained that year and was retired.

“Celebrated for his intelligence and athleticism on cross-country, Carawich developed a reputation for anticipating questions on course and forming a unique partnership with his rider,” said the USEA spokesperson.

“He remained one of the defining horses of Wofford’s career and an enduring figure in American eventing history.”