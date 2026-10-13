Incidents at HOYS prompted rules reminder on behaviour, underage drinking and unaccompanied children

British Showjumping (BS) said it was “disappointing” members had to be contacted to remind them of “key” rules on behaviour, alcohol consumption and unaccompanied children, after a number of incidents at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

BS emailed all members on 9 October, as the show (7-11 October) was in full swing.

“We hope you’re enjoying the Horse of the Year Show action so far this week,” it read.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all members attending Horse Of The Year Show this week of a few key rules that help us maintain a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

The rules covered included the fact all children under 16 must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible adult at all times, in all areas of the event including the stables.

Members were reminded that under-18s must not drink alcohol, and that it is illegal to buy alcohol for or supply it to anyone aged under 18.

“All competitors and visitors are expected to behave responsibly and follow the event rules at all times,” the email stated.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you witness anything that causes concern during your visit, please speak to a member of the HOYS event or venue team. Thank you for your support in helping keep Horse of the Year Show a safe and enjoyable event for all.”

BS CEO Iain Graham told H&H: “It’s disappointing we had to send an email like this to our membership, but this was on the back of issues the event organisers, NEC staff and BS encountered at the show.”

The full HOYS report is in this week’s magazine, out 15 October, and to catch up on all the week’s action, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website