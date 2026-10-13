Incidents at HOYS prompted rules reminder on behaviour, underage drinking and unaccompanied children

British Showjumping said it was “disappointing” members had to be contacted after issues at HOYS

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A close-up of a showjump in the HOYS arena
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

British Showjumping (BS) said it was “disappointing” members had to be contacted to remind them of “key” rules on behaviour, alcohol consumption and unaccompanied children, after a number of incidents at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

BS emailed all members on 9 October, as the show (7-11 October) was in full swing.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.