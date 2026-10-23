British Olympic gold medallist out for the rest of the year with ‘complex injury’

The rider was competing on the autumn Mediterranean Equestrian Tour, in Oliva, Spain

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Harry Charles and LT Holst Freda clear a large Longines branded oxer in the Showjumping World Championships in Aachen 2026
(Image credit: Alamy)

Olympic team gold medallist Harry Charles has announced he will be out of action for the remainder of the year with a “complex” shoulder injury.

Harry was injured in a fall in Oliva, Spain, where he has been competing on the autumn Mediterranean Equestrian Tour since 1 October.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.