Three-time Olympian sidelined after fall at home results in surgery

The Australian rider said she will miss the rest of the season

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Pictured Edwina Tops-Alexander and Fellow Castlefield at the LGCT London
(Image credit: Alamy)

Australian showjumper Edwina-Tops Alexander is on the sidelines as she recovers from shoulder surgery.

The three-time Olympian was due to jump in Cairo, Egypt, this week at the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT), but was injured in a fall.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.