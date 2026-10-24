Three-time Olympian sidelined after fall at home results in surgery
The Australian rider said she will miss the rest of the season
Australian showjumper Edwina-Tops Alexander is on the sidelines as she recovers from shoulder surgery.
The three-time Olympian was due to jump in Cairo, Egypt, this week at the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT), but was injured in a fall.
“Unfortunately, after a fall at home I’ve had to get surgery on my shoulder so my season has come to an early end,” said Edwina, on 17 October.
“A huge thank you to my husband, friends, sponsors and Stal Tops for their love and support during this time.”
Edwina added that “now it’s time to focus on healing, supporting from the sidelines, and working on some exciting projects ahead”.
“Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn, but there’s still plenty to look forward to,” she said.
Edwina has had a busy season on the LGCT with a string of top horses, competing at the likes of Miami, Cannes, St Tropez, London and most recently Rome (10-11 October). She is also part of the Global Champions League, riding for Valkenswaard United alongside teammates including Germany’s Marcus Ehning and Belgium’s Gilles Thomas.
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She is currently fifth in the GCT standings and the highest ranked female rider, on 192 points. Belgian rider Abdel Said leads the league with 241 points. There are two shows remaining after Cairo, the Rabat leg in Morrocco (30 October to 1 November) and the final at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (18-21 November).
Edwina was also part of the Australian team at the World Championships in Aachen this summer, with 16-year-old gelding Fellow Castlefield. The team finished 15th.
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Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.