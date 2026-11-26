The Horse & Hound Podcast 183 with Alice Homer: ‘It’s hard to say what my passion is – pointing, team chasing, hunting, side-saddle, showing... jack of all trades, master of none’
Bethan Simons caught up with a self-deprecating Alice Homer after her recent supreme horse success at Horse of the Year Show with the brilliant small hunter Tidy Town
In episode 183 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our showing editor Bethan Simons chats to newly crowned Horse of the Year Show supreme horse champion Alice Homer about what it means to have won one of the most prestigious showing titles in the UK.
In this episode, they also discuss Alice's brilliant small hunter partner Tidy Town (aka Guiness), her wide range of equestrian interests and what it takes to juggle showing horses at the highest level with a full-time non-equestrian job.
To hear Alice’s thoughts on the importance of variety – for both horse and rider – plus her up and coming rides for the 2027 showing season, and much more, listen to the latest episode of the podcast.
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Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.