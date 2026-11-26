In episode 183 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our showing editor Bethan Simons chats to newly crowned Horse of the Year Show supreme horse champion Alice Homer about what it means to have won one of the most prestigious showing titles in the UK.

In this episode, they also discuss Alice's brilliant small hunter partner Tidy Town (aka Guiness), her wide range of equestrian interests and what it takes to juggle showing horses at the highest level with a full-time non-equestrian job.

“I might go back to producing when I’m older, but I think at the moment, it’s great to be building a career” Alice Homer on working full-time alongside riding

To hear Alice’s thoughts on the importance of variety – for both horse and rider – plus her up and coming rides for the 2027 showing season, and much more, listen to the latest episode of the podcast.

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