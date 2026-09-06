‘I could just be normal and go home for dinner’: the lawyer trading courtrooms for cross-country at Burghley

Ema Klugman on the early mornings, late nights and health insurance that come with a double life as a lawyer and five-star rider

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Ema Klugman wearing a white top and a black body protector and hat clears an obstacle on her grey horse Chiraz at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Ema Klugman and Chiraz on their first Burghley cross-country round together
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

US-based Australian Ema Klugman arrived at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials this week for her first British five-star, squeezed in around a demanding legal career.

“I’m only two years in, so I think I’m still working out some of the kinks and trying to figure out exactly how to manage it,” Ema, 28, said.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).