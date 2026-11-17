Holsteiner stallion Diarado has topped the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) eventing sire rankings for a fifth consecutive year.

The rankings recognise breeding stallions whose offspring have excelled at the highest levels of international equestrian sport.

“A son of the legendary Diamant De Semilly, Diarado has established a formidable reputation through the achievements of his offspring,” said a WBFSH spokesperson.

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“His son Diacontinus also features prominently in the rankings, occupying ninth position and demonstrating the influence of this bloodline across three generations.”

Another prolific son is British team stalwart JL Dublin, bred by Volker Göttsche-Götze and owned by Deirdre Johnston and Jo and James Lambert. “Dubs” won double gold at the 2021 Europeans with Nicola Wilson, then was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics and the Aachen World Championships with Tom McEwen.

Other Diarado offspring include Diabalo, who helped the US team to bronze in Aachen and finished fourth individually with Will Coleman, Laura Collett’s former five-star ride Dacapo and D’ Accord FRH, the team ride of Germany’s Christoph Wahler.

Selle Francais stallion Jaguar Mail is second in the rankings, having featured in the top five every year since 2015. His offspring include Vassily de Lassos, with whom Andrew Hoy won individual bronze and team silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

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Anglo-Arab stallion Upsilon moved up a position to third in the rankings. His offspring includes Filao de Perle, a five-star ride of Frenchman Benjamin Massie.

“The different breeding backgrounds of Diarado, Jaguar Mail and Upsilon highlight the diversity of bloodlines contributing to success in this demanding discipline,” said the WBFSH spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the Aachen World Championships “also provided a remarkable showcase” for Contendro I (ranked eighth) – sire of Michael Jung’s individual champion fischerChipmunk – and Birkhof’s Grafenstolz (ranked seventh), sire of Ros Canter’s team gold medallist Lordships Graffalo.

The top three dressage stallions were Johnson, who has held the number one position for five years, Dante Weltino OLD and Totilas. Kannan returned to the top of the showjumping sires, Cornet Obolensky is second and Comme Il Faut third.

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate not only the remarkable influence of the established sires but also the contribution of their genetic legacy through successive generations,” said the WBFSH spokesperson.

“The WBFSH congratulates the breeders, studbooks, owners, riders and connections of the leading sires and their successful offspring, whose achievements continue to shape the future of international equestrian sport.”