Scottish winter regionals are back on

British Dressage has reinstated the Scottish winter regional championship. The competition will now take place at Ingliston House Stud next weekend (10-11 March). Letters have been sent to all those who qualified.

This year’s Scottish winter regional championship was supposed to take place at Gleneagles this weekend (3-4 March) but a confirmed case of strangles in January put paid to the plans and British Dressage decided to cancel the championships.

Those who entered the Gleneagles championship will need to confirm their entry to the new venue and entry fees will be carried across.

For more information please telephone British Dressage (tel: 02476 698830).