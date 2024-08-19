From Inca Orchids to Dandie Dinmonts, how well do you know the world’s rarest dog breeds?





Rarity has connotations of high value, unusualness and being hard to find – like diamonds and four-leaf clovers. However when it comes to rare dog breeds, it’s typically a simple case of supply and demand. While it is true that litter size varies according to breed and season, overall, if there is a demand for puppies of a certain breed, breeders will provide.

Another reason for breeds being rare is that they are a newly recognised or accepted breed under kennel club regulations, which means that it will take a few years for registrations to gather momentum. On the other end of the scale, some of the older breeds are dwindling as their original purpose is now obsolete. For example, the prohibition of otter-hunting has stymied the otterhound, while the protection of the puffin means the Norwegian Lundehund – whose job was to flush puffins from their nests – is at risk of extinction.

Adding a spanner into the works are those breeds that have their own registration system, for example greyhounds and foxhounds. This skews statistics because most other breeds will have the majority of their puppies registered with their national kennel club.

And so, effectively, the rarest dog breeds in the world are those with the fewest puppy registrations annually. Let’s take a look at some of these breeds who might not top any popularity contest, but have their own charm and history.

21 rare dog breeds you may never have heard of

1. Otterhound

The most endangered native dog breed in Britain, with just 18 puppy registrations in 2023, and fewer than 1,000 in existence in the whole world. This hound was bred to hunt otter in medieval times, but has been threatened since 1978 when otterhunting was banned.

2. Pharaoh Hound

An elegant, graceful dog with a smiley face – they curl their lips when they’re happy! This hound was bred to course small game, and its heritage has roots in ancient Egypt and Malta. The breed is one of the oldest recorded domesticated dogs.

3. Norwegian Lundehund

“Lunde” means puffin in Norwegian, and this hound is unique in being bred to hunt puffins – with six toes instead of the usual canine four to give them traction on steep rocks. Now that puffins are a protected species, the Lundehund’s existence is under threat, though it makes a fun and adventurous pet.

4. Plott Hound

This brindled scenthound is native to the US, though it descends from German hounds brought over by an immigrant named Johannes Plott. It was bred for bear and boar-hunting and is a hunting dog through and through. Although the Plott Hound is the state dog of North Carolina, it is extremely rare outside the Carolina states.

5. Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

A delightful little sporty dog hailing from the Netherlands. Like a diminutive spaniel, this silky dog with large tipped ears and a feathered tail was bred to lure ducks into traps – kooikers being the men who operated the traps, and hondje meaning dog. It has been close to extinction at times during the last century but is now building in popularity even outside its homeland.

6. Glen of Imaal Terrier

This Irish terrier, which was bred to hunt badger, had only 58 puppy registrations in the UK in 2023, putting it in the vulnerable category as one of the world’s rare dog breeds.

Bold, spirited, and with an endearing scruffy look, this is a tough little terrier breed built to work, but also makes a wonderful addition to a household.

7. Irish Red and White Setter

Not to be confused with the far more abundant Red Setter, the patchy red and white version from across the Irish Sea is listed as a vulnerable breed. Like his setter cousins, this fun-loving and high-spirited dog is renowned for standing frozen on point when he has found game, to show hunters (falconers, traditionally) the location.

8. Komondor

Also known as the Mop Dog, this Hungarian Sheepdog has a remarkable corded coat, much like dreadlocks. The cords are said to protect these guardians of the flock from wolf bites as well as the cold. This is a large, independent and protective guard-dog, so an experienced handler is essential.

9. Bergamasco Sheepdog

Ideal for cold climates, as this shaggy mountain dog was developed to work outside in the sub-zero temperatures of the Italian Alps. Their fur is made of three textures to give ultimate protection against the cold, frost and snow.

10. Chinook

A sled dog par excellence, this breed was developed in New Hampshire, US, by an explorer, Arthur Treadwell Walden, and is strong, speedy and full of stamina. The breed is named after the explorer’s favourite sled dog (and stud), and they are known for being sweet and affectionate as well as powerful hauling dogs.

11. Peruvian Inca Orchid

This breed is distinctive for its lack of hair – typically it just has a tuft on its head and sometimes feet. Their skin is very sensitive to temperatures, both hot and cold, so needs careful management.

These elegant sighthounds with ears “shaped like candle flames” aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Unsurprisingly, given the British climate, they are virtually unheard of here – but they are excellent hunters, and nowadays excel at agility and coursing. They are also affectionate, noble, alert and loyal to their family – very similar in character to the whippet or greyhound.

12. Cirneco dell’Etna

Like many of the graceful sighthounds that originated in Egypt, the Cirneco is an ancient coursing hound with a sleek, sandy coat, large ears and a lean, athletic physique. This particular breed has its roots in Sicily, hence the name Etna, and is well adapted to hot climates, being tough and able to run for hours without needing water. And, when he’s not out on the chase, he’s likely to be fast asleep – this breed knows the importance of its beauty sleep!

13. Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen

A shaggy French hound – a Gallic version of the Basset Hound – which was originally used for hunting all sorts of game, from rabbits to boar. It’s a short-legged breed, developed to be work alongside hunters on foot rather than horseback (so were primarily a hound for the lower classes back in the day), and has a face full of character, complete with bushy eyebrows, moustache and beard.

14. Canaan Dog

This rugged and lean breed has a look of the wild, however they are naturally trainable. It’s an ancient breed which has guarded camps and flocks in the Middle East since time immemorial. Today, the Canaan is the national dog of Israel, and one of the first to be registered with the American Kennel Club. They excel as sniffer dogs, service dogs, at agility and other competitive sports when well trained, but they are one of the world’s rare dog breeds despite this. They have innate skills of protection and are wary of strangers, which make them excellent guard dogs.

15. Sloughi

A lean and speedy sighthound, hailing from North Africa, who can run at similar speeds to the greyhound, making it one of the fastest dog breeds on the planet.

Very closely related to the Saluki, but you can tell the difference in that the Sloughi is always smooth-coated and slightly larger.

16. Belgian Laekenois

Of the four Belgian shepherd dog breeds, the Laekenois is the rarest. Like its cousins (the Malinois, Groenendael and Tervueren), the Laekenois was developed to guard flocks, but was also used as a wartime messenger and today as a police/military service dog.

The Laekenois is distinctive among this quartet for its frizzy coat.

17. Azawakh

A West African sighthound bred for coursing game in the desert and moving around the Sahel with their nomad owners as loyal companions. Lean, tough and athletic, and despite its elegant physique, this is a resilient and rugged dog.

18. Sussex Spaniel

Most land spaniels don’t bark much, but the Sussex Spaniel is the exception – they love to show off their full vocal range! With their unique golden liver coat, calm temperaments and affectionate personalities, it may be a surprise that this is the rarest of all the land spaniels.

19. Cesky Terrier

A plucky terrier from the Czech Republic with a distinguished look owing to its charming facial hair and silky fur. Fun, adventurous and a great family pet but little known outside his homeland. Among the six rarest canine breeds in the world.

20. Finnish Spitz

Nicknamed Finkies or Finns, these are affectionate, fox-like dogs bred to hunt game birds in Finland. They have a unique hunting method, whereby they track down the bird using their noses, then attract the bird’s attention by wagging their tail and barking. This typically freezes the bird while the hunter catches up.

21. Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Originally used for hunting badger and otter, this fun little terrier loves to dig. They have an appealing physique, with short legs holding a long, sausage-shaped body, and a silky puff of hair on top of their head.

They owe their names to a fictional farmer in a Walter Scott novel, who was based on a real person who owned two of this type of terrier, named Mustard and Pepper – which have neatly become the only permitted colours of the breed.

Although Dandie Dinmonts are numbered among the world’s rare dog breeds, they have a very loyal following.

