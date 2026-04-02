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The best skin and coat supplements for horses provide additional nutritional to support healthy skin and promote a shiny coat. Keeping your horse’s skin healthy is important as it’s the body’s barrier to the harmful outside world – it protects your horse from his environment, including sunlight, insects, bacteria and bad weather.

Having healthy skin is a great advantage especially if you bath your horse regularly, as this puts the skin at increased risk, or he is prone to itchy skin. Additionally, coat condition is a sign of overall health, so if you can get your horse looking shiny you know you’re at least headed in the right direction.

Feeding the correct supplements ensures that your horse is receiving the nutritional support he needs to maintain good health. Here is a selection of the best skin and coat supplements for horses that are currently available, including the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Best skin and coat supplements for horses

NB: Cost per day has been calculated using the maintenance measure for a 500kg horse in light work (where there was variation) and the RRP of the smallest available tub. Some products require you to feed a loading dose, which will increase the cost per daily measure, while buying a larger tub will likely decrease it – these costs per day are a guide only.

Freestep FreeItch

Form: Powder

Sizes: 250g, 500g, 1kg or 3kg

RRP: £20 for 250g

Daily measure: 13-26g

Cost per day: From £1.04

Free Itch is a natural blended formula with a combination of burdock root, chamomile, and bromelain to help support healthy skin and a glossy coat throughout the year.

D&H Itch Free

Form: Herbal blend

Sizes: 1kg

RRP: £19.64

Daily measure: 33g

Cost per day: £0.65

A scientifically balanced blend of herbs including chamomile, burdock root, nettle and garlic granules for managing and soothing skin irritations.

NAF D-Itch

Form: Powder

Sizes: 780g or 2.4kg

RRP: £38.49 for 780g

Daily measure: 26g

Cost per day: £1.28

This supplement contains naturally sourced antioxidants to efficiently flush out the build up of free radicals associated with itchy irritated skin. It also includes herbs and nutrients to support strong healthy skin from within.

Omega ComfortSkin

Sizes: 1.8kg

RRP: £30.50

Daily feeding rate: 40g

Cost per day: £0.68

Omega Comfort Skin is a collection of natural ingredients formulated to support overall health and immunity, and soothing the skin itself, for an inside-out approach to skin care and health. Contains aloe vera, biotin, turmeric, seaweed, echinacea, rosehips, moringa leaf and tart cherry.

EquiNutritive Revive ’N’ Shine

Form: Herbal blend

Sizes: 1.5kg or 4.5kg

RRP: £59.99 for 1.5kg

Daily measure: 30g

Cost per day: £1.20

Revive ’N’ Shine supports and maintains healthy skin and coat condition throughout the year, promoting a glossy coat and a thicker mane. It also contains garlic to keep flies away.



Equine America Supreme Omega Oil

Form: Liquid

Sizes: 1l or 5l

RRP: £11.99 for 1l

Daily measure: 30ml – 60ml

Cost per day: From £0.36

This oil supports a healthy coat and skin, as well as overall wellbeing by providing omega-3 fatty acids, from cold pressed linseed (flaxseed) oil. It supports anti-inflammatory processes, coat condition and skin health, as well as providing support for the joints, hooves and immune system.

It is naturally low in starch and sugar, and benefits can be seen at relatively low serve rates, which avoids adding significant additional calories to the diet for the good-doer.

Aviform SweetEase

Form: Powder

Sizes: 1kg or 2kg

RRP: £29.95 for 1kg

Daily measure: 50g

Cost per day: £1.50

A unique blend, rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids from plant sources, tailored to elevate your horse’s skin and coat health. Formulated with MSM, turmeric, and linseed, SweetEase supports skin health, coat condition, and overall comfort. Can be fed all year round for ongoing support.

Horse First Cuppra

Form: Liquid

Sizes: 1l or 2.5l

RRP: £16.45 for 1l

Daily measure: 30ml

Cost per day: £0.49

This supplement has a high copper availability for coat and conditioning. It is recommended that you give a course of Cuppra if you notice your horse’s coat is not looking as healthy as it should. It can also be added to drinking water of horses on grass.

Pro-Equine Aloemega

Form: Liquid

Sizes: 1l or 5l

RRP: £13.95 for 1l

Daily measure: 50ml

Cost per day: £0.65

This superfood supplement is packed full of goodness. A vitamin, mineral and omega rich tonic for horses. Comprised of aloe vera juice and sea buckthorn to help support optimum skin, coat, joint and gastrointestinal health for your horse.

Equine Products UK Linseed Oil

Form: Liquid

Sizes: 1l or 5l

RRP: £8.37 for 1l

Daily measure: 40–60ml

Cost per day: From £0.33

Linseed oil promotes a glossy coat and healthy skin. It also contains high levels of the essential fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6, which are essential for healthy cell membranes.

Baileys Outshine

Form: Nuggets

Sizes: 6.5kg or 20kg

RRP: £16.50 for 6.5kg

Daily measure: 400g

Cost per day: £1.02

This high-oil supplement provides a blend of linseed and soya oils to give a balance of omega-3 and -6 for supple skin and a soft shiny coat. It also contains supporting antioxidants to help the body utilise the oil more efficiently.

Aloeride

Form: Powder

Sizes: Carton of 30 sachets

RRP: £55.20

Daily measure: One sachet

Cost per day: £1.84

This easy-to-feed, taste-free aloe vera supplement solution supports healthy skin and a glossy coat.

How to choose the best skin and coat supplements for horses

Look out for skin and coat supplements that include the following ingredients:

Omega-3 – which helps regulate the skin’s oil production and so prevents dry skin and dull coats

– which helps regulate the skin’s oil production and so prevents dry skin and dull coats Omega-6 – which helps the body respond appropriately to inflammation

– which helps the body respond appropriately to inflammation Biotin – which supports keratin production in the hair and skin

Consider the form the supplement takes – supplements can come in liquid, powder and pellet forms. Your horse may have a preference to one over another, which could make all the difference as if he won’t eat it, your horse won’t receive the benefit.

Cost is another consideration – we’ve calculated the daily cost of all the supplements featured in this guide to help you compare them easily. To make it as comparable as possible, we’ve used the smallest tubs available, but you’re better off buying a larger volume of supplement if you can as the daily cost can become significantly lower.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

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