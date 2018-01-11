



Lunging a horse can be an excellent way to exercise without the weight of a rider on their back. It can be useful for training muscles and maintaining fitness, especially during the winter months when limited daylight can make it a challenge to find time to ride.

In addition to your basic horse lunging set – including a lunge cavesson, lunge line/rein and lunge whip – there are a variety of lunging aids available, with different types suiting different horses. If you’re not sure which lunging aid will help your horse, we recommend you take expert advice from your trainer, but below is a selection of useful lunging equipment worth considering if you’re incorporating lunging into your horse’s exercise programme.

This well padded lunge line has a strong metal clasp that turns and is approx 8.5m in length.

Made from strong and durable nylon webbing, this eight metre heavy duty lunge line features a large swivel trigger hook and a comfortable looped handle.

This black lunge whip is 180cm long with a rubber grip handle making it easing to use.

This nylon web lunge cavesson has the benefit of synthetic wool fleece padding at the poll and nose for enhanced comfort and to prevent chafing.

This clever head gear combines a lunging cavesson with a bridle, making it suitable for use when lunging with or without a bit, or riding. It has three rings on the reinforced nosepiece of the cavesson allowing a variety of fitting of a lunge line, or for side reins to be fitted. The slip head allowing a bit to be used with the cavesson can be removed if not required. Made of leader with metal elements, it will require more care than your typical nylon lunge cavesson, but it is designed to allow greater flexibility of use to cater for all needs.

This versatile roller can be used in conjunction with many training aids. It is padded and fleece lined with adjustment straps on both sides and numerous ring attachments to provide flexibility in use.

This pad is available in black, navy blue or purple and is designed to fit underneath a roller while you are lunging your horse. It is fitted with girth loops to keeping it securely in place.

This fully adjustable, webbed roller is lined with soft heavily padded neoprene to provide comfort for your horse while also being hardwearing.

The JHL Leather Side Reins are constructed from good quality leather with rubber inserts to give a flexible contact to the horse. They are adjustable to fit most sizes of horses and ponies.

The Zilco Lunge Training system is designed to encourage the horse to work over its back and thereby develop the important muscles across the horse’s top line. Note: The set does not include bridle, lunge cavesson, training roller, girth or lunge rein.

This training system is designed to help develop neck and back muscles, by encouraging the horse to work in an outline. The system helps teaches self carriage and includes the roller and ropes, but not the bridle or lunge line.

This training system encourages the horse to stretch forward and down, releasing tension and helping to build muscles over the back. The rope is very soft and flexible to avoid rubbing and it is gathered together between the front legs through a single ring before going to the horse’s bit.

Correct use of the EquiAmi training aid encourages the horse to work in a soft, round outline, to work with engagement of the hindquarters, and to carry himself. It works by placing your horse inside a self-centering loop using suggestion and reward.

The Sedelogic lunge pad has been developed for use under a lunging roller to provide comfort and even pressure. This pad is constructed from 3D woven polyester fibre which is highly ventilating, keeping temperatures down and your horse dryer.

